Assam: 50-year-old arrested for throwing acid on woman

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday night after he allegedly threw acid on a woman’s face, police said.

“The victim, a 38-year-old salesperson in the city, was returning home after work when she was attacked around 8.30 pm,” said Prateek Thube, SP Dibrugarh district, “She is currently being treated at the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH). We cannot comment on the exact nature of the injury but she is out of danger.”

The accused is a man named Buddhadeb Das, the police said. “Our initial investigations show that the two knew each other,” said Thube, adding that he could not share further details since investigation is still underway. “As per the FIR, he threw acid on her on a busy street.”

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the incident took place in the Mirzabaag area of Dibrugarh’s Amlapatty. “He ran away after throwing the acid, which fell on her face and parts of her body,” he said.

Officers said they reached the spot immediately. “When we shifted her to the hospital, she was able to give us some clues, so the arrest was made on Sunday night itself,” said Thube, “We will ensure a thorough investigation to get a quick judgment, to make this an example,” he added.

Assam ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh tweeted: “Reference Acid throwing incident of Dibrugarh on February 14th, the FIR named accused has been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken. We shall leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the victim.”