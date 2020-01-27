4 IED blasts in Assam, ULFA-I claims role

All the four IED blasts took place between 8 and 8.30 am. Three were reported in Dibrugarh district and the fourth in Charaideo. There were reports of another blast in Tinsukia district, but a top police officer said it “could not be corroborated”. All the four IED blasts took place between 8 and 8.30 am. Three were reported in Dibrugarh district and the fourth in Charaideo. There were reports of another blast in Tinsukia district, but a top police officer said it “could not be corroborated”.

Four low-intensity explosions in a span of about 30 minutes rocked Assam on Sunday. In statement sent to the media in the evening, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The blasts come on the heels of protests in the state against the amended citizenship law and the government’s attempts to reach out to people through rallies and the announcement of several schemes. ULFA-I had earlier called a general strike on Sunday against the Republic Day celebrations.

Assam Police Additional DGP (Law and Order), G P Singh, tweeted,“There have been four low intensity IED blasts in Upper Assam. There were no casualties or damage to property. We would leave no stone unturned to neutralise the perpetrators. That’s our solemn assurance to people.”

In a subsequent reply, Singh, who was sent to Assam during violent protests last month, tweeted, “I love this state way more (than) those who so claim. Won’t be a bystander to destruction of peace. Time has come to send some to meet the creator.”

CM Sarbananda Sonowal called the blasts an “act of cowardice”. He asked DGP BJ Mahanta to “deal with the situation and nab the forces believed to have perpetrated the explosions”.

