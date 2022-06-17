22 dead in Meghalaya, Assam as rains continue to lash northeast

As rains continued in the northeast for the fourth day, at least 22 people — 13 in Meghalaya and 9 in Assam — were killed in flood and landslide incidents in the region.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18 lakh have been affected in 2,893 villages across 28 districts of the state. Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Assam, including Brahmaputra, Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari and Jiya Bhoroli.

The bulletin added that nine “flood deaths’ had been reported —two each in Hojai and Nalbari districts, and one each in Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Sonitput districts. In the Kaziranga National Park, four animals – including three hog deer and one leopard — were hit by speeding vehicles on the national highway, which cuts across the park. The animals were seeking shelter in the highlands from the floods

Fresh landslides were reported in several areas of Guwahati and parts of Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Morigaon, Kamrup and Kamrup (M).

In Meghalaya, the situation took a turn for the worse as landslides claimed the lives of seven in East Khasi Hills district, two in South West Khasi Hills district and one in South Garo Hills district. Three more people died in flash floods in South Garo Hills district’s Baghmara area. A release from the East Khasi Hill district administration said that a family of five (a mother and four children) were buried alive in a landslide. The Meghalaya government has released an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

In a statement, chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the incessant rainfall had led to roads being damaged, as well as injuries and deaths in the state. He added that the chairmans of recently-formed regional committees were on ground taking stock of the situation. Sangma earlier met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and apprised her of the situation, seeking the Centre’s help.

Rains battered Tripura too, and large parts of Agartala city and Sadar sub-division in the West district were inundated for most part of the day.