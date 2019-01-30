2008 Assam serial blasts: NDFB founder Ranjan Daimary, nine others get life imprisonment

National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) founder Ranjan Daimary and nine others have been sentenced to life in the 2008 Assam serial blasts case. A special CBI court pronounced the sentence on Wednesday, two days after it convicted them in the case.

On October 30, 2008, 11 serial blasts across four districts of Assam killed 87 people. The CBI took over the case the same year.

Daimary, the prime accused in the case, was arrested in Bangladesh and handed over to India in 2010. He was released on bail in 2013, and is currently participating in peace talks with the government.

The others who have been convicted — all linked to NDFB — are: George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary. The prosecution appealed for death sentence for all.

The NDFB, an insurgent group seeking separate Bodoland, is split into two major factions — Daimary faction and NDFB-Progressive. The two have agreed to peace talks with the government. Another faction led by B Saoraigwra — NDFB-S — is still active and underground.