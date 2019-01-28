2008 Assam serial blast case: CBI court convicts NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary, 14 others

A CBI court Monday convicted 15 accused, including National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary, in the 2008 Assam serial blast case. The NDFB is an armed separatist outfit that seeks Boroland, an autonomous region for the Bodo people. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 30.

TD Goswami, special public prosecutor, told The Indian Express, “There were two chargesheets — one for 19 accused and another for three others. Seven accused are absconding — of which, it has learnt unofficially, at least two are no more. We have produced 650 witnesses in the case and 687 documentary evidence. Quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.”

NS Yadav, CBI’s investigating officer of the case, told The Indian Express, “We have got conviction for all 15. We have demanded death penalty.”

In October 2008, at least 90 people were killed and over 300 were injured in multiple blasts in Assam. The accused rigged two Maruti 800 cars and motorbikes with explosives and parked them strategically at nine locations.

The blasts were triggered in a synchronised fashion across Assam before noon. The first explosion occurred hardly 300 metres from then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s office.

Around the same time, bombs also went off in crowded marketplaces of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts in lower Assam.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.