2004 Dhemaji blast: 6 convicted by Assam court

Nearly 15 years after a bomb blast killed 13 people, including 10 children, in Dhemaji district of Assam on Independence Day in 2004, a local court on Thursday convicted six people. Dhemaji District & Sessions Judge, Sutham Das awarded four of the accused life imprisonment. Two others were sentenced to four years in prison. Eight accused were acquitted.

On the morning of August 15, 2004, a bomb went off at the Dhemaji College grounds where people had gathered for an Independence Day parade. Police had alleged at the time that the United Liberation Front of Assam had carried out the bomb blast. Initially, the banned outfit denied any connection with the blast but owned up to it in 2009 .