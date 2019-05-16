Toggle Menu
Two SSB personnel among 11 injured in Guwahati grenade attack

Police sources said that it is suspected that ULFA -I could be behind the incident because there are reports that the outfit’s chief, Paresh Barua, called a few local television channels and claimed responsibility.

Police officials present at the site in Guwahati city. (ANI)

At least 11 people, including two personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal, were injured in a grenade blast near a prominent shopping centre in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place around 8pm outside the Guwahati Central mall on Zoo Road during a routine check by the SSB and police, officials said.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said, “All the injured are out of danger. Investigations are on to find out who is behind it.”

Police sources said that it is suspected that ULFA -I could be behind the incident because there are reports that the outfit’s chief, Paresh Barua, called a few local television channels and claimed responsibility. Police are yet to confirm the claim.

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said the incident took place during routine checks in the area. “There was the sound of an explosion and there were reports of some people being injured. We are trying to ascertain which group might be behind it,” he said.

