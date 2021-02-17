6 held in POCSO case for spreading photo of politician, daughter with ‘salacious’ intent

Editor-in-Chief Taufiquddin Ahmad and news editor Iqbal, along with two other employees of Pratibimba Live, Puli Muchchary associated with Bodoland Digital and Nang Noyonmoni Gogoi associated with Spotlight Assam have been booked.

Six people linked to three Assam-based news portals, including at least two journalists, were arrested on Wednesday for spreading with “salacious” intent a photograph of a state politician and his minor daughter, according to police.

Editor-in-Chief Taufiquddin Ahmad and news editor Iqbal, along with two other employees of Pratibimba Live, Puli Muchchary associated with Bodoland Digital and Nang Noyonmoni Gogoi associated with Spotlight Assam have been booked under Section 509 of IPC (insulting modesty of a woman) and sections 14 and 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The websites had allegedly shared a photo of the politician and his minor daughter without mentioning who she was, after which it went viral.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh told The Indian Express that a police complaint had been lodged by a family member of the politician, besides several others in various police stations in different parts of the state.

“People are strongly advised not to give air to such attempts since posting such pictures with malicious intention attracts provisions of POCSO Act. @assampolice would take strong action against all such attempts under stringent provisions of POCSO Act. @DGPAssamPolice,” Singh tweeted Wednesday.

“Initial FIRs have been registered under these sections but we are investigating and additional charges may be added if they come to the fore,” said Singh, adding that out of the six arrests, four had been made in Guwahati, one at Golaghat and the other at Sivasagar.