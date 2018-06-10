Musician, businessman lynched in Assam: 16 arrested, search on for remaining accused

Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall. Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall.

The Assam Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the lynching of two Guwahati-based youths in Karbi Anglong district by villagers who mistook them to be child abductors, authorities said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwala said that police were on the lookout for more people involved in the Friday evening incident.

Agarwala said that the situation in Dokmoka, where the killings took place, was under control.

“There was tension in the area following the incident but it is under control now,” he said.

“In four to five villages around Dokmoka, fake posts went viral on social media about ‘xopadhara’ or child abductors in the area. Preliminary investigation says that the people in the area suspected the two youths as child lifters and attacked them.

“We appeal to people not to believe rumours and social media posts. We also appeal to the people to inform the police immediately if they find anyone spreading rumours and hate messages,” Agarwala added.

Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall. The incident has been widely condemned.

