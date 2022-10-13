Assam: Work on indigenisation in cutting-edge tech, make India ‘Atmanirbhar’, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Thursday urged the scientific community to work on indigenisation in cutting-edge technology, make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and provide skill development avenues. She was speaking after inaugurating a supercomputer facility called ‘Param Kamrupa’ at IIT Guwahati in Assam.

The President said that she was hopeful that the supercomputer facility would be put to the best possible use for a better understanding of technology.

The President, who was on a two-day visit to the north-eastern state, visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Guwahati campus, where she dedicated a slew of projects, including a high-power active and passive component laboratory of the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), to the nation.

Murmu said she was happy to see that IIT Guwahati made the country proud with its achievements in the national and international arena. She said that since the IIT-Guwahati is the only IIT in the north-east region, it shoulders a huge responsibility of nurturing other institutions in the region and has the onus of working with state government, defence forces, providing technological solutions and preventing recurring natural calamities.

The SAMEER laboratory will enable research and development-assisted critical applications in the defence sector and other industries, Murmu said.

SAMEER, headquartered at Mumbai, is a research & development institute set up under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The institute operates to promote science and technology in the field of radio frequency and microwave electronics, electro-magnetics, opto-electronics, millimetre wave technology and allied areas. SAMEER has centers at Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.

After inaugurating Assam’s Dhubri Medical College and Hospital at a virtual event from the IIT campus, Murmu hailed the state government’s efforts to establish multiple medical colleges across Assam to bridge the gap in the doctor-population ratio. It will open doors for medical research, especially for the treatment of cancer, Murmu said.

The President, in a virtual mode, also laid the foundation stone for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh in Assam and at Jabbalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

She was accompanied by Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and IIT Guwahati Director Professor T G Sitharam.

CM Sarma said that Assam is the threshold of growth and prosperity across multiple sectors, which can impact the socio-economic prospects of the state.

Citing a host of major infrastructure, medical, technical and educational projects of the government, the CM said the state’s development journey is being implemented as part of a grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among major projects, the CM said that his government is collaborating with IIT Guwahati for setting up a multi-speciality hospital on the IIT-Guwahati campus, which is expected to be a hub of advanced training and capacity building for human resources in healthcare sector.

The President is scheduled to visit the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Panjabari area of Guwahati in the evening and lay the foundation stone for setting up 3,000 new anganwadi centres across the state and 100 high schools for children of tea garden workers.