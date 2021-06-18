Kaziranga tiger dies in ‘accidental’ firing by forest guards

According to the last tiger census, Kaziranga had recorded 121 tigers. (Express file photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park died after forest guards were said to have shot it accidentally while trying to scare it away from a village, an official said Friday.

P Sivakumar, director of Kaziranga National Park, told The Indian Express that the 10-year-old male tiger had entered a village on the periphery of the park on Thursday night and killed a bovine animal.

“Forest guards were on the job to scare away the tiger. They claimed to have fired in the air. But during the combing operation in the area this morning, we found the carcass of the tiger with a bullet wound,” Sivakumar said.

“There will be a departmental enquiry into the circumstances of the firing and the tiger’s death,” he said.

According to the last tiger census, Kaziranga had recorded 121 tigers.