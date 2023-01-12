scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Assam Rifles says no bombs dropped in India during air strike within Myanmar

The Champhai DC said that initial reports received by the administration suggest that eight explosions have occurred in the neighboring country.

Assam Rifles(Representative image)
Assam Rifles says no bombs dropped in India during air strike within Myanmar
Assam Rifles (AR) on Thursday said no explosions occurred on the Indian side of the border during an aerial strike by Myanmar forces on China rebel camps within the South-East Asian nation’s territory.

The statement comes a day claims by locals that one of the bombs dropped in Mizoram’s Champai district during the attack. Taking to PTI, a senior official of the AR, which guards the India-Myanmar border, said several explosions occurred in the neighboring country along the international boundary.

A senior official of Champai district said that an official statement would be issued in the matter only after a thorough verification of the details.

“I have sent a magistrate of the area concerned to verify the claims being made by some locals. An official report in the matter can be expected by Thursday evening,” Champai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana said.

He said that a detailed report will be sent to higher authorities once the verification is done.

Lalramliana, the president of Farkawn village council in Champai, however, said that a bomb was dropped near Tiau river on the Mizoram side. A truck owned by a village council member has been damaged in the explosion, he said.

The Myanmar military junta, on Tuesday, reportedly launched aerial strikes on Camp Victoria, the military headquarters of the China National Army (CNA), an ethnic insurgent group in the neighboring country. A CNA leader in Mizoram told PTI on the condition of anonymity that five people, including two women, were killed and 15 others injured in the attack inside Myanmar.

The Champhai DC said that initial reports received by the administration suggest that eight explosions have occurred in the neighboring country.

“We have not received any report of casualties as it is not a matter of our concern. It is an internal issue of a foreign country,” he added.

Mizoram, which shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar, is currently hosting thousands of people who fled the neighboring country after the military junta seized power in February 2021. Shared ethnicity and a porous, lightly guarded border make it easy for refugees to make their way into Mizoram and find shelter.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 20:25 IST
Bangalore University cautions students after leopard sighted on campus

