‘Assam Police fired in self-defence’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma on Mukroh firing

A month after six people died in Meghalaya’s Mukroh village bordering the West Karbi Anglong district in Assam during an action by the Assam Police and forest personnel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said the firing was an act of self-defence and was carried out to protect government property. Notably, an Assam Forest Guard official also died in the incident.

Responding to a query in the Assembly, Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, claimed an Assam forest official was “attacked and killed by miscreants from Meghalaya” and “…thereafter five people died as a result of police firing which was done in self-defence and for protection of government properties.”

His remark came in sharp contrast to his previous comments made shortly after the Mukroh incident, wherein Sarma had said that the Assam Police used force arbitrarily and the firing was “a little unprovoked”.

While Meghalaya alleged that the firing on November 22 was “unprovoked” and an “inhuman act”, Assam’s versions have varied over time.

Initially, the Assam Police claimed they fired in “self-defence”. They said officials resorted to firing after a group of villagers attacked them in Mukroh.

On its part, the Assam government criticised the police action and said that the firing was not necessary. It suspended all grassroots-level officials involved in the incident and transferred the superintendent of police of West Karbi Anglong district. A one-man commission headed by a retired judge was formed to probe the incident, and Assam announced it was ready to hand over the investigation to any central agency. The Assam government also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Although Mukroh doesn’t come under areas disputed between Assam and Meghalaya, Assam issued a statement soon after the firing, claiming the incident took place between “Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS of West Karbi Anglong district,” sparking fears of a new territorial contest.

The Assam chief minister, however, soon allayed the concern by stating that the incident was a “conflict between the Assam Police and the people of a village in Meghalaya” and not in disputed bordering areas.

Sarma earlier admitted that the incident was “a little unprovoked” and that the police could have shown more restraint. He also said his government didn’t take the issue as a prestige battle and assured that if Assam Police personnel were guilty, they would come under the ambit of investigation.

During a visit to Silchar on November 29, he told the media that the police should not fire upon civilians, whether in Assam or Meghalaya. The police should use their weapons against terrorists and criminals, not innocent people, Sarma had said.

On Saturday, he quoted a report by the superintendent of police of West Karbi Anglong district and told the Assembly that people from the neighbouring state “surrounded and attacked” Assam personnel and demanded the release of three timber smugglers. The incident led to a situation that culminated in the firing in self-defence, he said.

He also replied in the affirmative when asked if “miscreants from Meghalaya” created frequent law and order problems along the inter-state border and said the Assam Police were maintaining strict vigil in the area in coordination with Meghalaya officials.

Meanwhile, on November 29, Meghalaya announced it will set up border outposts at “sensitive locations” including Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills.