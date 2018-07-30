Assam NRC Draft List 2018: How to check your name online at www.assam.gov.in

The second and the final draft of NRC is up at The second and the final draft of NRC is up at http://www.assam.gov.in

Assam NRC Final Draft List 2018: The much anticipated second and final draft of the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) was released Monday at the NRC office in Guwahati. The final list released in a press conference by Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator; Sailesh, RGI and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Out of 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crores have been found eligible to be included,” Hajela said.

Those whose name does not feature on the last can make claims and objections, from August 30 to September 28.

Here is how you can check your name in the official list:

First, log on to the official website- http://www.assam.gov.in.

Then go the ‘For complete draft NRC’ section and select any of the link given below in the section.

On selection, a new tab will open which requires applicants to fill out the Application Receipt Number (ARN) (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled). then enter the captcha and click on the search button.

The complete NRC draft will be displayed on the screen.

To check your NRC Assam draft by SMS, type ARN space ARN number and send it to 9765556555. You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam).

