Assam, Mizoram hold high-level meet for ending interstate boundary dispute

Three months after Assam and Mizoram issued a joint statement expressing a resolve to end the boundary dispute between the two states and maintain peace, both sides met at a high-level meeting in Guwahati and decided to work out the strategies on the issue.

As a part of the understanding at the meeting held on Thursday, the Mizoram government will furnish a list of villages, their areas, geo-spatial extent, ethnicity of people and other relevant information within three months to support their claim of territorial boundary, which could be later examined by setting up regional committees from both states to arrive at an “amicable resolution” of the vexed border issues.

The meeting was led by Assam Border Protection and Development minister Atul Bora and Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana. The government of Assam would extend full cooperation in the process, wherever sought by Mizoram, a joint statement signed by the two ministers said.

Both sides have agreed to abide by resolutions encapsulated in the joint statement signed in Aizawl on August 5 earlier this year.

In the August joint-statement, the two northeastern states had agreed to promote, maintain and uphold peace, and prevent any untoward incident along the inter-state boundaries. The issue is contextual since at least five Assam Police personnel were killed after the Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute exploded in violent clashes at a contested border point in August last year.

The year before, people of the two states had clashed twice within a week, injuring at least eight people while a few huts and small shops were torched.

Taking forward the discussions over the 150-year-old interstate boundary dispute, the two states have now resolved to maintain peace along the boundary and will have deputy commissioners from the bordering districts meet once every two months to discuss and iron out potential issues.

The states also agreed to allow the economic activities practiced by the people living in the bordering villages, like agriculture, irrespective of whichever government has administrative control over the areas now.

“Both sides agreed to continue their resolve to maintain peace and harmony on the Inter-State border among communities living on both sides with a view to further strengthen their age-old ties,” the joint statement issued Thursday said.

It added that the high-level delegation from Mizoram, which joined the meeting Wednesday, expressed that a huge unrest has grown among areca nut growers in Mizoram recently over problems faced by them regarding transportation of their produce to Assam and other parts of the country.

Both sides have agreed to refer the issue to the chief ministers of the states and work out an amicable solution.

Till a permanent solution is worked out, both Assam and Mizoram have agreed to continue sustained zero-tolerance policy against transportation of smuggled areca nut from other countries.

The boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram dates back nearly a century and a half. While there have been several showdowns between various states of the Northeast, the dispute between Assam and Mizoram has rarely culminated in violence over the decades. On August 2 last year, it escalated to unprecedented levels as firing on the interstate boundary left at least five Assam policemen dead and over 50 individuals injured.

Mizoram borders Assam’s Barak Valley and both the states share borders with Bangladesh. The boundary between the two states, which runs 165 km today, has a history dating back to the time when Mizoram was a district inside Assam and was known as Lushai Hills. Boundary demarcations in 1875 and 1933, particularly the second one, are at the heart of the dispute.

The 1875 demarcation, notified on August 20 that year, was derived from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873. It differentiated Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar in Barak Valley. This was done in consultation with Mizo chiefs and became the basis for the Inner Line Reserve Forest demarcation in the gazette two years later.

The demarcation of 1933 marks a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur, beginning at the tri-junction of Lushai Hills, Cachar district and Manipur. The Mizos do not accept this demarcation on the ground that their chiefs were not consulted this time and have long since claimed that the only acceptable boundary is the Inner Line of 1875 on the southern frontier of Cachar, notified as per the BEFR Act. (This was subsequently revised in 1878 as it sought to demarcate the Lushai Hills frontier from the plains of Assam.)

In fact, the dispute has been simmering since Mizoram became a Union Territory in 1972 and then a state in the 1980s. The two states signed an agreement that status quo should be maintained at no-man’s land set up in the boundaries. While alleged transgressions have often happened over the decades, a few skirmishes have also taken place in recent years.

While Assam sees its claimed boundary as transgressed, Mizoram cites unilateral moves by Assam inside Mizoram territory. It alleges that in June 2020, Assam officials entered Mizoram’s Mamit district and visited some farms; that miscreants entered Kolasib district and burnt down two farm huts; and that Assam officials visited the inter-state border between Vairengte (Mizoram) and Lailapur (Assam) and crossed the duty post manned by CRPF.

In October 2020, Assam Police officials allegedly visited Saihapui ‘V’ in Mizoram and threatened to block the interstate highway. Later that month, the interstate highway as well as the National Highway connecting the two states were blocked at Lailapur in Assam. In November, bombs exploded at Upper Phainuam Lower Primary School in Mizoram. A peace meeting was held between the two states after that.