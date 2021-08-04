Assam ministers to visit Aizawl, hold talks with Mizoram officials in a move to restore peace

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (L) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) tweeted that their representatives will hold talks over the border dispute on Thursday. (File)

Amid several efforts to restore peace between the two northeastern states, two ministers from Assam will visit Aizawl on Thursday, August 5, to hold talks with representatives of the Mizoram government over the border dispute.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Wednesday that ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal “will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam.” His tweet comes as a response to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s tweet stating, “I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem,” with the hashtag, ‘Northeast is one.’

Two of my senior colleagues @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam. @ZoramthangaCM @AmitShah https://t.co/OO31fIpB4i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

Zoramthanga also shared a letter by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, which called upon the chief minister to “seek the intervention of the Union government” over the boundary dispute.

“As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, we expect you to have an open discussion with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam. But filing of cases by the Mizoram Government against the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will only increase the bitterness between the two friendly neighbouring states,” the letter read.

In a recent development, both chief ministers said they would withdraw the FIRs registered against their respective officers in connection with the July 26 violence, which claimed the lives of at least six Assam police officials.

The withdrawal of FIRs happened a day after both CMs held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.