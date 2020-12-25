Assam local polls: UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance proves strength in BTC floor test

An alliance of the UPPL, the BJP and the GSP successfully proved their strength in a floor test at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) held on Thursday as per an order of the Gauhati High Court.

“We will establish peace here. We will go ahead taking all communities together… We will always care for the poor,” Promod Boro, the leader of the UPPL and the newly-elected Chief Executive Member of the BTC, told the press after the results.

Explained | Why the results of local polls in Assam are significant for BJP

Of the 40 elected seats in BTC, UPPL won 12, BJP nine, GSP one, Congress one and BPF 17 seats. The lone Congress candidate and a winner from the BPF have joined the BJP since.

The BPF — Bodoland People’s Front — is an ally of the BJP in the state government and there are three ministers from the party in the cabinet. However, the BJP joined hands with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

When the BJP did not ally with the BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, BPF supremo and an influential Bodo leader, approached the Gauhati High Court, challenging the manner in which the Chief Executive Member and other executive members were appointed and alleging violation of constitutional provisions.

The HC on Tuesday ordered a floor test to be held before December 26.

Meanwhile, Mohilary on Thursday said that he was not satisfied with the outcome and will consider his next legal step. He said that the party wants a floor test through secret ballot and not raising hands. “We will challenge today’s proceedings in court,” Mohilary said.