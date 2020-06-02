Assam: Landslides, triggered by continuous rainfall, kill 20 in Barak Valley

The landslides in Barak Valley took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Source: Special Arrangement) The landslides in Barak Valley took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Source: Special Arrangement)

A series of landslides followed by incessant rainfall, has killed 20 people, including children, in three districts of southern Assam’s Barak Valley: Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi. The incidents — which took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning — comes in the heels of damaging floods, which have affected the state in the past week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted about the incident, writing that he was “deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley.” The government has dispatched teams for rescue and relief operations to the spots.

Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 2, 2020

The landslides were reported after continuous rainfall in the region. As per officials at the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Cachar district has reported 7 deaths (4 children, 3 Adult) in the Lakhipur revenue circle, Karimganj district has reported 6 deaths (3 children, 3 adult) in the Nilambazar Revenue Circle and Hailakandi district has reported 7 deaths (5 adults, 2 children) in the Hailakandi revenue circle.

CM Sonowal wrote further in his tweet: “I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected.”

“Most of the houses were make-shift and located near a hillock. We have been witnessing continuous rainfall in the last 3-4 days but last night it was particularly heavy,” said a district official from Hailakandi, adding that the victims belonged to two families. Many have also been injured too. “Disaster management personnel are now on the spot,” he said. In Cachar district too, the houses were located under a hillock. “The rains caused the soil to loosen and resulted in landslides which destroyed the houses,” said an official from Cachar district, who wished to remain anonymous. “We had a record-breaking 150 mm of rainfall last night — it was unprecedented.”

Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River due to incessant rainfall at Madhab Para near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam. (PTI Photo/ May 22, 2020.) Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River due to incessant rainfall at Madhab Para near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam. (PTI Photo/ May 22, 2020.)

Incessant rainfall has caused several districts of Assam to flood in the past week. As of June 1, more than two lakh people have been affected and 9 people have been killed.

