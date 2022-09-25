scorecardresearch
Assam: ‘Insurgent’ held with ammunition, produced in court

Strap: The ultra might be associated with ULFA-I, say sources

A joint team of the Indian Army and the Assam Police arrested an alleged insurgent in the Charaideo district of Assam

A joint team of the Indian Army and the Assam Police arrested an alleged insurgent in the Charaideo district of Assam Saturday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of the Assam Police said the ultra was apprehended with one 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds of ammunition, and a magazine. The extremist was later handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation.

While sources said the arrested ultra might be associated with the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-I (ULFA-I), the police claimed they haven’t got sufficient proof yet to corroborate the ULFA-I angle.

“We are investigating the case. We produced him in court with a plea for police remand. Further investigation will continue and if there is any concrete evidence about any outfit, we shall inform later,” a police official, who did not wish to be named, said.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 10:10:03 pm
