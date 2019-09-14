Assam NRC final status 2019: List of individuals to go online today

Toggle Menu
Assam NRC final status 2019: "The final NRC publication on August 31, 2019, consisted only of supplementary lists. The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14, 2019," Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said last week.

Every family member can check their final status online from Saturday.

Assam NRC Final List 2019: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) status of every individual in a family will be published online on Saturday.

Every family member can hence check their final status online from Saturday, the Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela had said last week adding that the time-frame for those excluded from the list to get the rejection order will be “announced shortly”.

How to check if your name is on Assam National Register of Citizens

“Whereas the final NRC publication on August 31, 2019, consisted only of supplementary lists, queries are being received about publication of results of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the Claims and Objections process. The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14, 2019. This display will be available only online,” Hajela in a press statement last Tuesday.

He added that they had also received queries regarding the issue of certified copies of rejection from final NRC from the public and the process of collection of the orders passed by the NRC officers was being carried out to “enable early availability of the same to the public to file appeals”.

More than 19 lakh people in Assam were left facing an uncertain future on August 31 as the final NRC was released, 14 years after a decision on it was first taken and four years after the exercise to compile it began in full swing under the monitoring of the Supreme Court. Of the 3,30,27,661 applicants, 3,11,21,004 made it, leaving out 19,06,657 residents of Assam.

