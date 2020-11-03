Assam: Family of five found hanging; police suspect suicide

Police suspect the family died by suicide as the man had incurred a large debt, but locals claim they were murdered.

A 45-year-old man, his wife and three daughters were found hanging inside their home in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Monday. Police suspect the family died by suicide as the man had incurred a large debt, but locals claim they were murdered.

“Prima facie it appears they died by suicide. We have found a suicide note. The suicide note indicates that Paul was under pressure after incurring a large amount of debt. People who know the family have told us that the loan amount was around Rs 30 lakh,” Rakesh Raushan, SP of Kokrajhar district, told The Indian Express.

The man, Nirmal Paul (45), was a sub-dealer of an LPG agency. He was living with his wife Mallika (40) and their three daughters aged 25, 18 and 17 at their home in Tulsibil.

Kamal Ghosh, a local leader of the All BTR Bengali Youth Student Federation, who was with the relatives at the cremation on Monday evening, told The Indian Express, “We are failing to understand how can such a suicide in a pact take place? We feel police should investigate whether it was a murder.” (BTR stands for Bodoland Territorial Region under which Kokrajhar falls.)

“Nirmal Paul was under a lot of pressure from the people he had borrowed money. I am told by neighbours that one of the lenders had even threatened him,” Ghosh added.

