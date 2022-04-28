Assam court reserves judgment on Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea

A local court in Assam’s Barpeta district Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea moved by Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. The leader was booked for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

The court will pass the order on Friday, Mevani’s advocate Angshuman Bora said. “We had moved for bail in the sessions court in Barpeta. The hearing got over earlier this afternoon (Thursday),” said Bora, adding that the prosecution tried to get an adjournment but the court “declined it and ordered it to submit their arguments on Thursday itself”.

On Tuesday, Mevani was remanded to five days’ police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Barpeta after the police had booked him under various sections, including assault on a public servant and outraging a woman’s modesty.

The legislator was last week arrested by Assam Police from Gujarat following a complaint filed against him by a local BJP leader in Kokrajhar regarding a purported tweet from his account against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Kokrajhar court had granted him bail, Mevani was rearrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta on Monday. Meanwhile, the Assam Congress held demonstrations in all districts across the state to protest Mevani’s “unconstitutional” arrest.