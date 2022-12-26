Assam CM distances himself from ‘police letter’ seeking info on churches, conversions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday “completely disassociated” himself from a controversial letter, purportedly issued by the Special Branch of Assam police seeking information on pattern of religious conversions and the number of churches in the state, and asked the DGP to take immediate corrective measures.

The purported letter, which was issued on December 16 by an SP-rank officer of the Special Branch, referred to discussions held during an SPs’ conference at Staff College on November 2 this year.

The purported letter sought top officials of the state police, including all district police superintendents, to furnish details of new churches established in the last one year and other data such as details of allotted land, instances of conversion in last six years, other patterns associated with religious conversion, identity of persons playing a “pivotal role” in conversion activities and status of police cases lodged against such persons, prime factors responsible for religious conversions, among other issues.

Distancing himself from the letter, Sarma said, “I feel we should not asking for such information, like how many churches (are there) in Assam. This might hurt the sentiments of a particular religious community…. I would like to clarify the position of the government of Assam. We don’t want to have any survey on any church or, for that matter, on any other religious institution…”

“In short, I completely dissociate myself from the letter. It was never discussed at any government forum. As an Assamese, we want to live in harmony with all communities. I think the DGP will take corrective measures,” he said.

On the issue of religious conversions, the CM said a distinction exists between forceful conversions and otherwise. He also clarified that Assam doesn’t have any law as yet to regulate religious conversions. His assurance comes in the midst of concerns voiced by Christian forums, which said, “We are pained for the simple fact that the Christian community has rendered yeoman service in the fields of education and health.”