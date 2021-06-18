Assam Class 10, 12 board exams cancelled: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Both exams were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed it. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

The Assam government has cancelled Class 10 and 12 state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic, education minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the state government to cancel the exams on health and safety grounds.

On Monday, students from Assam had moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the exams. On Wednesday, the Assam Cabinet had recommended that the exams be cancelled in view of the pandemic.

“We have decided to cancel the exams keeping the Covid situation in mind,” said Pegu, speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday afternoon.

He said that two committees would be formed to carry out the evaluation — one for Class 10, which falls under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), and the other for Class 12, which falls under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The committees would decide the modalities for record-based evaluation within a week. “The results would be declared within July 31,” he said.

Both exams were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed it. While on June 8, the government had said that the exams will be held in the first two weeks of August, students had taken to Twitter demanding that the exams be scrapped.

Approximately, seven lakh students (2.5 lakh from Class 12 and 4.5 lakh from Class 10) were meant to appear for the exams.