Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated: August 4, 2022 3:27:56 pm
Assam has become a hotbed of “jihadi activities” with five modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam busted in five months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted at Barpeta in March this year, Sarma said at a press conference here.
Indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state is alarming, the Chief Minister said.
“Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities,” he said.
The Bangladeshi nationals, “who entered the state illegally” in 2016-17, operated several training camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Only one of these Bangladeshis have been arrested so far, and I appeal to the people to inform the local police in case anybody from outside the state becomes a teacher or an Imam in a madrasa,” he said.
