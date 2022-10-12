Arunachal officials seek to scotch rumours, say Siang water level safe and NDRF on standby

Amid reports of a flood-like situation prevailing in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, the deputy commissioner on Wednesday clarified that though it rained heavily in the past few days, the water level in the nearby Siang river was within the safety limits.

“I visited the whole area in and around Pasighat and the bridge. I spoke to officials from Tuting near the Chinese border. There is nothing to panic about. There are many rumours doing the rounds,” deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu told indianexpress.com.

Siang is essentially another name for the Brahmaputra, which is called Yarlung Tsangpo in China. It is called the Siang or Dihang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Luit and the Brahmaputra in Assam and the Jamuna in Bangladesh.

The district official said the water level had not risen much despite the rain. “There was heavy rainfall but most of it was in and around Pasighat. Had it been in the upper course, it could have triggered a flash flood,” Taggu said. “We have asked the public to ignore rumours as they create panic, especially in Pasighat, since the Siang is close by.”

District disaster management officer Tsangpa Tashi said it rained heavily on Monday and Tuesday in the area. Rainfall at Pasighat was 10mm on October 8 but rose to 115 mm the following day. On Monday and Tuesday, unusually high rainfall of 482 mm and 480 mm was recorded. But the water level in the river is still below 224.80m, the danger mark in the area.

A landslide was meanwhile reported from areas close to Pasighat.

The local administration has kept the National Disaster Response Force on standby and asked people living in the low-lying areas to be prepared for evacuation. “People, especially those living in low-lying areas, were asked to take preventive measures.. The situation is normal as of now. This is a standby order from the district administration in effect since June or July this year. We issue such orders from the onset of the monsoon every year,” Tashi said.