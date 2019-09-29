Widow of slain Arunachal MLA consensus candidate in by-poll

Political parties of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday jointly announced that the widow of Tirong Aboh — the MLA who along with his son and nine others were massacred by suspected militants during the state and general elections on May 21 — will be the consensus independent candidate for the upcoming by-polls to the Khonsa West assembly constituency.

“Today morning, the representatives of our political parties and party presidents, we had a discussion. Every party kept its views. The conclusion we have drawn is that honouring all those who were killed, including late Aboh, we will launch one candidate on behalf of all parties and that is wife of Late Tirong Aboh, Mrs Chkat Aboh. But she will not be given ticket by any one political party because she is a consensus candidate and she will file nomination as an independent candidate. Karyakartas of all political parties will work to support her there,” chief minister Pema Khandu said in a press conference in Itanagar on Saturday.

Aboh (45) was a member of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the sitting MLA from Khonsa West constituency. He had contested in this year’s state elections also. When the results were declared, two days after his death, he won his seat by a margin of 1055 votes against Phawang Lowang of the BJP. The BJP had swept Arunachal Pradesh elections this year.

The last date of filing nomination for the by-poll is September 30 and the poll is scheduled on October 21.