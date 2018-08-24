Tea variety from Arunachal auctioned at Rs 40,000/kg

A 1.1 kg lot of Golden Needle from Arunachal Pradesh’s Donyi Polo tea estate was sold at Rs 40,000 per kg to Assam Tea Traders (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File) A 1.1 kg lot of Golden Needle from Arunachal Pradesh’s Donyi Polo tea estate was sold at Rs 40,000 per kg to Assam Tea Traders (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File)

A tea variety from a garden in Arunachal Pradesh was auctioned at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Thursday at Rs 40,000 per kg and broke the record created by an Assam Tea variety auctioned a month earlier. In July, an Assam tea variety scripted history after being sold at Rs 39,001 per kg at an auction — a price that the GTAC had then claimed to be the highest across the world.

A 1.1 kg lot of Golden Needle from Arunachal Pradesh’s Donyi Polo tea estate was sold at Rs 40,000 per kg to Assam Tea Traders, one of the oldest tea shop in Guwahati, said Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association.

“These type of specialty teas are attracting more and more buyers and producers to come together and use GTAC platform. We hope that these specialty teas will make us achieve our past glory in the world map,” Bihani said in a statement.

