Rajnath Singh: Sela tunnel will be Arunachal’s lifeline

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted the final breakthrough blast of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh virtually at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The tunnel, expected to be completed by June 2022, goes through Sela Pass and is expected to cut down the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 km. The tunnel is being constructed at a height of more than 13,000 feet.

“Those who will use this tunnel, be it the armed forces or the local police, will be able to save themselves from the dangers of these roads. Apart from strengthening our national security, this tunnel will strengthen the social and economic conditions of the region by bringing a transformative change in public transport. Built with state-of-the-art features and technology, the tunnel will prove to be the lifeline of not only Tawang but the entire state,” Singh said.

He added that the tunnel exhibits the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) commitment to hard work, national security and socio-economic development of the country.

The Sela tunnel would also cut down by at least an hour the travel time between the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang. Moreover, the tunnel would ensure that National Highway 13 and especially the 171-km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang, remains accessible in all weather conditions.

Rajnath Singh also flagged off a motorcycle expedition of the BRO as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said these activities not only inspire the nation and increase awareness about national security but also promote tourism and the local economy. He said an effort should be made to associate common people with such activities.