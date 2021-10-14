scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 14, 2021
MUST READ

Rajnath Singh: Sela tunnel will be Arunachal’s lifeline

The defence minister on Thursday conducted the final breakthrough blast of the tunnel expected to be completed by June 2022. It is is expected to cut down the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 km.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 14, 2021 5:17:36 pm
Rajnath Singh, pakistan, Rajnath Singh on pakistan backing terrorsits, Pakistan terrorism, india pakistan relations, Indian expressDefence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted the final breakthrough blast of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh virtually at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The tunnel, expected to be completed by June 2022, goes through Sela Pass and is expected to cut down the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 km. The tunnel is being constructed at a height of more than 13,000 feet.

“Those who will use this tunnel, be it the armed forces or the local police, will be able to save themselves from the dangers of these roads. Apart from strengthening our national security, this tunnel will strengthen the social and economic conditions of the region by bringing a transformative change in public transport. Built with state-of-the-art features and technology, the tunnel will prove to be the lifeline of not only Tawang but the entire state,” Singh said.

He added that the tunnel exhibits the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) commitment to hard work, national security and socio-economic development of the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Sela tunnel would also cut down by at least an hour the travel time between the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang. Moreover, the tunnel would ensure that National Highway 13 and especially the 171-km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang, remains accessible in all weather conditions.

Rajnath Singh also flagged off a motorcycle expedition of the BRO as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said these activities not only inspire the nation and increase awareness about national security but also promote tourism and the local economy. He said an effort should be made to associate common people with such activities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement