India’s easternmost locality gets mobile network but awaits road, power

Vijaynagar, India’s easternmost inhabited locality in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, got mobile connectivity on August 1.

A network tower was installed in Vijaynagar by a team of five labourers, two solar power technicians and two BSNL staff who were flown around a week ago on an AN32 flight of the Indian Air Force. Officials said solar power is required for the tower as Vijaynagar does not have electricity.

The installation of solar panels, developed in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), is underway. Test calls through the tower have been successful.

“Vijaynagar is a beautiful place in Arunachal. I am delighted to know that this remote border town near Indo-Myanmar border is now connected with mobile connectivity,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Saturday.

Devansh Yadav, DC of Changlang, termed the installation of the mobile tower a “landmark” event.

Vijaynagar circle is one of the most remote and secluded border areas in Changlang district. It is surrounded by Myanmar on three sides and the fourth side comprises stretches of the Namdapha National Park.

In the 1960s, the families of over 200 retired Assam Rifles personnel belonging to the Gorkha community were settled in Vijaynagar by the Union government. The Gorkhas and people from the Lisu (Yobin) tribe comprise a majority of residents here. The circle comprises 16 villages and officials live in Vijayanagar circle now.

As per records, in 1961, an expedition led by one Major General AS Gaurya reached Vijaynagar and hoisted the Tricolour at the strategically significant location. The Gazetteer of India, Arunachal Pradesh, noted in 1980, “The place, locally called Jahu-Natu, has been named Vijoynagar after the name of the son of Maj General A.S. Guraya whose expedition led to the establishment of an outpost at this place in 1962.”

There are no motorable roads to Vijaynagar and the only modes of transport are by air or on foot. It takes around a week to walk to Vijaynagar from Miao, the nearest town and sub-divisional headquarters.

“In the 1970s, there was a road. Now, either you travel by an aircraft or on foot. A 157-km road from Miao to Vijaynagar is under construction. But the terrain is very rough and every time there is torrential rain, the route changes. The road project has had to be redesigned multiple times,” Yadav said.

In September 2019, the Air Force inaugurated a resurfaced runway in Vijayanagar. A senior IAF officer told The Indian Express that the mountainous terrain and fast-changing weather conditions pose a serious challenge to landing in Vijaynagar. This made it difficult for the team which was travelling with equipment and staff to Vijaynagar to set up the mobile tower, he said.

Arung Siram, General Manager of BSNL in Arunachal Pradesh, said, “When the AN32 will fly to Vijaynagar from Jorhat [in Assam] depends on the weather. You may be informed that the weather is clear, but by the time you complete loading the equipment on the aircraft, it might change.”

“Our team had to wait for almost a month before they could fly to Vijaynagar,” said Siram.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao said, “Vijayanagar is a completely cut-off part of India. There is no road, no electricity. There is some solar power, but the work of putting solar panels is incomplete. This BSNL tower is now the lifeline of Vijaynagar.”

