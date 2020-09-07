India takes up with PLA ‘abduction’ of five people from Arunachal

A senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh government said on Saturday that the local police has launched a probe into the matter. (File)

The Indian Army has taken up with the Chinese military the reports of abduction of five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, military sources said on Sunday.

The commander of the Army unit deployed in the area has sent hotline messages to the PLA unit concerned about the reported abduction, the sources said.

The reports of abduction of the five men came at a time Indian Army has enhanced its deployment along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in view of the simmering dispute between the two countries in Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh.

Tapir Gao, MP from East Arunachal constituency, had earlier tweeted: “5 Tagin youths have reportedly been abducted by China’s #PLA from Sera7 area below the McMahon Line under Indian territory in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal since 3rd Sept. Similar incident happened in March. Time to take a stand against #CCP.” Tagin is the tribe the men belong to.

