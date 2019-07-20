Arunachal Pradesh hit with four earthquakes in two days

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng area Saturday morning, news agency PTI reported. This is the fourth earthquake recorded in the state since last afternoon. The tremors were felt at 4.24 am this morning.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at around 2.50 pm, was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal. A second quake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded at 3.04 pm. Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh also experienced a magnitude 4.9 quake minutes later at 3.21 pm.

No casualties have been reported.

The quakes in Arunachal had sent tremors to parts of Assam, Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, and is therefore susceptible to earthquakes.

(With inputs from PTI)