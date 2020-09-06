Five Arunachal youths ‘abducted’ by PLA; Army, Police say no such complaint received

Five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district have been “abducted” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, local media organisations reported Saturday. (Representational image)

Five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district have been “abducted” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, local media organisations reported Saturday, even as the Indian Army and police said they had received no such complaint.

Meanwhile, a police team investigating the reports Saturday left for the remote border village where the youths are said to reside. Their families could not be contacted at the time of filing this report.

Tapir Gao, MP from East Arunachal constituency, tweeted: “5 Tagin youths have reportedly been abducted by China’s #PLA from Sera7 area below the McMahon Line under Indian territory in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal since 3rd Sept. Similar incident happened in March. Time to take a stand against #CCP.” Tagin is the tribe the men belong to.

Ering also attached screenshots from Facebook by one Prakash Ringling who wrote that his brother and four others were abducted by the PLA in the Sera-7 area on the Indo-China border. “So, kindly request to state govt and Indian Army authority take immediate actions,” wrote Ringling.

“We have no report of any such incident, but we have alerted our teams and are in constant touch with the civil administration for the same. The SP of Upper Subansiri said they have not received any missing complaint yet,” said Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande.

On Saturday morning, SP of Upper Subansiri district, Keni Bagra, told The Indian Express: “We are verifying the news. we have come to know from social media only. There is no complaint yet.” The police official added that he would be able to confirm the development only after the police team reports back on Sunday.

