Don’t understand this kind of national security: Cong hits out at Centre over Chinese ‘intrusions’ in Arunachal

Exhibiting satellite images to claim that China has built another village 6-7 kms inside Indian territory, in Arunachal Pradesh, with over 60 structures, the Congress on Sunday questioned the silence of the government on the alleged intrusions and signalled that it will raise the issue in Parliament – the Winter Session is scheduled to begin later this month.

The Congress also accused the BJP of preaching on the subject of national security to the entire country while digressing from a serious issue that affected “India’s integrity and sovereignty”.

“What is the definition of this national security and which is this special dictionary which the BJP keeps in its pocket? We don’t understand this definition of national security, where you berate, browbeat, intimidate the whole country on national security issues and keep silent on this kind of thing,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press conference

“One of the most eloquent speakers, our Prime Minister always practices eloquent silence, but, this time more so on national security, he has never said a word on the Chinese intrusion… It is a sad and distressing story of deception on national security. It is a sad case of deliberate distortion, digression and diversion on an issue affecting India’s integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

He said the PM’s silence was culpable. The satellite images shared by the Congress, sourced from some professional websites, purportedly show images of the same spot in Arunachal Pradesh in April 2019 and then in September 2021, with around 60 structures or habitats.