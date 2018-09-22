CM Pema Khandu exhorts Aka-Miji tribes to preserve culture, tradition

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. (PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Saturday exhorted the Aka-Miji community of the state to preserve culture and tradition, saying that tourists visit the state for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Inaugurating the festival ground of the community here, Khandu said tourists look for authentic local lifestyles, customs and culture and not superficial lifestyle.

He said that tourist inflow to the state has risen steadily from 3 lakh in 2012 to 9 lakh in 2018.

Congratulating the community for receiving a festival ground in the state capital for celebrating Chindang, Nyethrii-Down and Sarok festivals, he also lauded the land donors of the festival ground and offered to extend all possible help for building infrastructure on it.

Khandu expressed happiness that the festival ground will also be used by Sartang and Bugun community to celebrate their festivals and for other social activities.

Khandu said the Arunachal government is taking measures to preserve the indigenous arts, craftsmanship, dialects, clothing through the newly created Department of Indigenous Affairs.

“Arunachal is poised for astounding reforms in the coming years to bring equity, fairness and efficiency in the system with think-tanks working round-the-clock behind the curtains, the chief minister said.

He said reforms so far such as administrative decentralization, creation of Staff Selection Board, recruitment of Group A/B government employees through independent commission, among others, is sure to bring good days ahead.

