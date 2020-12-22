Arunachal: Two oil drilling company employees kidnapped by suspected militants

The Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh — which lie surrounded by Assam, Nagaland and Myanmar — is a violence-prone area in which the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force.

Two employees of an oil drilling company were kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district by suspected militants on Monday evening. Operations are underway to rescue them, officials said.

On Monday evening, at around 6.30 pm, around a dozen armed militants kidnapped the duo from a drilling site near Innao in Changlang district.

Devansh Yadav, DC of Changlang district, said that PK Gogoi, hailing from Assam, is a drilling superintendent at the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, while Ram Kumar, from Bihar, is a radio operator. The asset and service provider company looks after onshore drilling services.

Changlang SP, Mihin Gambo, confirmed that the two were kidnapped by suspected militants. “Right now, I cannot comment on which outfit is responsible,” he said.

The Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh — which lie surrounded by Assam, Nagaland and Myanmar — is a violence-prone area in which the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force.

In July, six militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland — Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) were gunned down in an encounter in Longding.

Last year, on the heels of the general elections and the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh, suspected cadres of factions of the NSCN had gunned down a sitting MLA, Tirong Aboh, and ten others, including his son and security personnel, in Tirap district.

Aboh (45) was a member of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the sitting MLA as well as candidate from Khonsa West constituency. His widow Chakat Aboh won the seat after his death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd