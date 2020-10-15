Arunachal students beat Covid and connectivity odds to learn

A music session at Jackson Pul’s residence. (Express Photo)

Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama visit Jackson Pul around four every evening. In the musician’s tin-roofed wooden home, a space between the bedroom and kitchen is cleared, the harmonium is brought out, and the singing begins. Notes of a Carnatic song fill the room, and beyond into the quiet outskirts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tezu town. They do not have a shruti box, the acoustics may not be ideal and the electricity goes off often. But these practice sessions, which began in earnest early October, are hard-earned.

“When it comes to learning music, you need to be in a group, you need to discuss,” says Dellang, who hails from Medo village under Wakro circle in Lohit district.

Till last month, the 18-year-old student of Chennai-based Kalakshetra Foundation was literally running around her village, 60 km from Tezu, in the hope of finding “more than one [network] stick” to attend her online music lesson. A Class 12 humanities student, classical music is Dellang’s main subject, something the daughter of a farmer says she wants to “make a career” in.

In May, when the lockdown travel restrictions were lifted, Dellang, Ama and two other friends, Ashuni Khamblai and Abimsi Manyu, all students of Kalakshetra Foundation, boarded a Shramik Special from Chennai to Tinsukia in Assam, and then a bus to Wakro. However, as classes moved online across the country, the girls struggled with the network. Or even electricity to charge their phones.

In Medo, if Dellang was lucky, she would sometimes catch a note sung by her teacher, but when it was her turn to sing, the internet would falter. Nearby, in Pukhri village, Ama had worse luck. It was not just the network, but the electricity too. “It would go off for days,” says 18-year-old Ama, who spent her time then working in the field with her parents.

In Manthi village, Khamblai, a second-year Bharatanatyam student, did not take a chance. To the amazement of her parents, who are farmers, she moved to the nearest urban centre of Tezu in order to access a stable internet connection for her online lessons. The 19-year-old says, “As dance students, we have to be very interactive with the teacher. It works only if we can see each other.” And to ask that of Manthi, a village in the Mishmi foothills with 143 people and 28 households (2011 census), Khamblai knew was a bit much.

The importance of education is not lost on these girls, first-generation school-goers who are part of Kalakshetra’s initiative to provide hundred per cent free education to a handful of students from the Northeastern states through a central government grant. “Everyone in my family is a farmer, and I see how difficult it is for them to earn,” says Dellang, “Education is important because it has taught us that there is another way to earn.”

Following Khamblai, she has moved into her aunt’s house in Tezu, where the network is slightly better than Medo.

Dellang first discovered she could sing when she took part in a talent hunt competition in her village in Class 9. From the talent hunt days, she knows Jackson Pul, a Hindustani classical singer at Itanagar’s Rajiv Gandhi University. “Jackson bhaiya has told us we can practise at his home every day, until we go back,” says Dellang. “This has made all the difference.” Accompanying them is Ama, who is staying with her cousin in Tezu.

Referred by Arunachal-based activist Sathyanarayan Mundayoor for the scholarship, the girls moved to Chennai. Mundayoor says: “A decade ago, Wakro circle, occupied primarily by the Mishmi tribe, was known to be particularly lagging when it came to girls’ education. Most are first in their families to attend high school.”

