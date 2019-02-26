Toggle Menu
Arunachal protests: Kiren Rijiju rules out President’s rule

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Source: Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Minister of State, Home, Kiren Rijiju on Monday faulted the Arunachal Pradesh government for not being able to “communicate properly to the people” on the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) issue, which has sparked unrest in the state. He, however, ruled out imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Rijiju also said the BJP government in the state should take all possible steps, including initiating dialogue with the civil society, to restore normalcy at the earliest.

“There is no question of imposition of President’s rule. The state government should immediately work towards restoring peace and bringing back normalcy. The protests took place as the state government could not communicate properly to the people on the issue of PRC,” he said.

The Congress has demanded the CM’s resignation and the imposition of President’s rule.

Rijiju, accused the Congress of “politicising” the issue and said the Narendra Modi-led central government has done tremendous work for development of the state.

Cong slams govt

In a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Congress targeted the political leadership in Arunachal Pradesh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju for their “inaction” to stop the violence in the state. The letter signed by former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki, state Congress chief Takam Sanjoy and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Northeastern states Luizinho Faleiro, said the “state government has completely failed and remains a mute spectator to the unfolding events over the past two days.”

