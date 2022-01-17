Arunachal Pradesh releases 20 people detained under AP UAPA during 36-hr bandh

Reacting to the release of ANYA supporters and leaders, the organization's general secretary Bengia Tada said the 48 hour bandh called after their detention, was also suspended following their release.

The Arunachal Pradesh government Monday released 20 people detained under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2014 during a 36-hour bandh called by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), a youth body representing the state’s Nyishi tribe, in the capital region including Itanagar, Nagarlagun and adjoining areas three days back.

While ANYA leaders had threatened to hold a 48-hour strike in Capital region unless their leaders and supporters were not released, the organisation has now suspended it’s agitation after the 20 detainees were released by the local administration.

Capital Deputy Collector Talo Potom released the 20 detainees, saying they would not participate in bandhs in future and would work towards development of society.

“We observed wisdom, strength of mind and positive mindset among them during interaction. We hope they will develop Nyishi society ahead and wouldn’t participate in bandhs. In future, they will not participate in strike, they promised they will do good work for society, become good officers, leaders and work for society”, the official was heard saying in a video, whilst surrounded by the soon-to-be released detainees.

The Indian Express tried to get in touch with DC Potom regarding the details of their release but he was unavailable for a comment.

Earlier on Sunday, Potom told a press conference that those who were found innocent among people arrested during the 36-hour long bandh would be released as per a government order.

The administration will take steps on the basis of need in future, the official said.

Reacting to the release of ANYA supporters and leaders, the organization’s general secretary Bengia Tada said the 48 hour bandh called after their detention, was also suspended following their release.

“We have suspended our strike call. Our supporters were released. We shall decide our next court of action in our executive body meeting later”, he said.

ANYA had accused CM Pema Khandu of being part of a Rs 2,000-crore scam involving government funds. It submitted a memorandum to the government on December 10 with a 15-month “deadline”. While CM Khandu denied the allegations as “politically motivated”, ANYA called 36 hour strike in capital region, which includes Itanagar – the state capital, Naharlagun and few adjoining areas after their deadline ran out.

Mizoram Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa later said in a briefing that police investigation revealed a deep conspiracy was hatched to create lawlessness and destabilize the state government, cause loss of lives, divide people on communal lines by creating gross misinformation and lead to communal clashes during the bandh.

“..for the first time, we noticed that the bandh callers had hired anti-social elements on payment from outside the state to create law and order problem…they were tasked by handlers to create serious law and order problem in the capital to destabilize the government”, the official said. He said police identified concerned anti-social elements, pre-empted the conspiracy and prevented serious breach of peace at the Arunachal Pradesh capital.

The police also alleged that “handlers” offered money and other pecuniary benefits for creating law and order problem in the capital region during the bandh. He also said police seized Rs. 3 lakhs out of Rs. 10 lakhs, which were “allegedly given to the bandh callers by the handlers” and said ANYA had plans to target vital installations like important government buildings, communication infrastructure including bridges and target certain people. However, the police declined to divulge who were in the target list.

Nearly 100 people were apprehended including few juveniles during the bandh, among whom many were detained under Arunachal Pradesh UAPA.

ANYA later accused the administration of booking it’s supporters and leaders under the stringent AP UAPA without proper grounds and demanded to release them.

On ANYA’s allegations of injustice by slapping Arunachal Pradesh UAPA on the protesters, Capital Deputy Potom said, “People talk according to their knowledge of things. The Constitution is supreme. The apex court has declared all bandh calls unconstitutional. Damages sustained in strike also need to be compensated by the bandh callers”.