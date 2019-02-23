Toggle Menu
Arunachal Pradesh: Rajnath Singh appeals to remain calm, maintain peace

People in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have been protesting after the state government announced that it was considering issuing permanent resident certificates (PRCs) to six communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrive for an all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI2_16_2019_000012B)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to remain calm and maintain peace in the wake of ongoing protests in certain parts of the state against the proposals to grant permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities. He also spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who briefed him about the prevailing situation in the border state.

“HM Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP over the phone and discussed the prevailing situation and ongoing protest in certain parts of the state,” the Home Ministry tweeted. “HM has urged the people to remain calm and maintain peace in the state,” the tweet added.

The six communities are Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of these communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

