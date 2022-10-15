Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission head resigns over paper leak issue

The chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) tendered his resignation Friday following recruitment examination paper leak.

In a letter to Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (Retired) Dr BD Mishra, APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam wrote: “In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) of 27th & 28th August, 2022, I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rational to put in my papers on moral ground.”

Nabam requested that his resignation be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect. The APPSC chairperson submitted the resignation letter personally at the gubernatorial head’s residence last evening.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that his government has resolved to merge the APPSC with the state secretariat for convenience of management. He has also stated that the Department of Administrative Reforms was asked to frame guidelines for the merger since the Commission is an autonomous body and certain guidelines prevent the state government from directly interfering in its activities.

After the merger, officials responsible for the paper leak would be sacked, the CM said.

Meanwhile, the state government replaced three top officials who were earlier suspended over the paper leak issue.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Secretary D Verma was appointed as the new secretary of the state public service commission on additional duty, Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo was appointed as Joint Secretary and Controller of Examination while Roing Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Rakesh Tacho was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of APPSC.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government had suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary Suraj Gurung. On Thursday, CM Pema Khandu had said that his government has taken a “serious note” of the lapse and is determined to further “streamline the system” by plugging the gaps.

The CM’s comments come after vigilance sleuths arrested three more people in connection with the paper leak case, including two government officials.