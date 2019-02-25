Kiren Rijiju faults Arunachal govt for not communicating with people on PRC

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Monday asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to provide adequate compensation to those who died during the violence that erupted in the state over the controversy regarding permanent residence certificates (PRC) for six tribal communities.

Advertising

Confirming that three people died in the violence, which saw widespread arson and the torching of the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rijiju faulted the government for not being able to communicate the situation to the citizens.

Explained | Protests in Arunachal Pradesh and the politics over PRC

“Arunachal Pradesh government was not able to communicate the correct thing to the general people. People started thinking that the government was going to implement the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC). I have asked the state to ensure that those killed during the violence are provided adequate compensation,” Rijiju said.

On Sunday, two people died in alleged police firing to control the mob. The violence started soon after the body of a person who had died in police firing on Friday was cremated on Sunday after the protesters had initially refused to allow the last rites.

To pacify the protesters, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Joint High-Powered Committee proposal to grant permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities was a “closed issue”. “Never again will we take up the issue of PRC. The issue is closed,” Khandu said.

Even though there was no report of any violence in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Rijiju said the Home Ministry was in touch with the state government. “Home Minister Rajnath Singh and I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister,” he said.

Advertising

However, the indefinite curfew imposed in Itanagar and Naharlagun and the suspension of internet services remained in force. Late Sunday evening, the central government had dispatched 1,000 paramilitary personnel to help maintain law and order.