scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

19 labourers flee strategic road construction project in Arunachal Pradesh, one drowns

The labourers fled from the project site on July 5 after they were denied leave for Eid by the contractor, Kurung Kumey's deputy commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

By: PTI | Itanagar |
July 19, 2022 12:16:54 pm
arunachal pradeshThe labourers, who hail from Assam, might have taken a different route through the jungle and it is suspected that one of them accidentally fell into the Kumey river.

The body of one of the 19 missing labourers was found in a river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, an official said on Tuesday.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of the BRO’s strategic Damin-Huri Road along the India-China border. They fled from the project site on July 5 after they were denied leave for Eid by the contractor, Kurung Kumey’s deputy commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

The labourers, who hail from Assam, might have taken a different route through the jungle and it is suspected that one of them accidentally fell into the Kumey river, he said.

Dismissing a viral audio clip in which it was claimed that 16 bodies were seen floating on the river, Bengia said so far one body has been found.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

The project site is in Damin circle, about 200 km from Koloriang, the district headquarters, he said.

“The circle officer of Koloriang has been directed to visit Damin and take stock of the situation. The officer has also been directed to verify if other labourers have drowned,” he added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement