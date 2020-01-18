Follow Us:
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Arunachal Pradesh: Man accused of murdering Dy SP in 2016 killed in police firing

Tagyung Yangfo, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, died on the way to the hospital, Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police RP Upadhyay said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2020 1:48:41 pm
Arunachal Pradesh: Man accused of killing Deputy SP killed in police firing The Director-General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh had offered a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for sharing information leading to the man’s arrest.

A man accused of murdering a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh in 2016 succumbed to bullet injuries Saturday, after the police fired at him in self-defence. Tagyung Yangfo, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, died on the way to the hospital, Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police RP Upadhyay said.

“He was asked to surrender at Bomdila. He fired upon the police party, led by Crime Branch SP Navdeep Brar. Police fired in self-defence. Accused suffered gun shot injuries and died on the way to hospital,” Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay also said that in the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the BP jacket of the SP.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement