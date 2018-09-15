Arunachal Pradesh flash floods: Toll rises to 4

With the recovery of one more body from neighbouring Assam, the toll mounted to four. With the recovery of one more body from neighbouring Assam, the toll mounted to four.

At least four people have lost their lives and two are missing in a flash flood which has left a trail of destruction in Arunachal Pradesh. The floods were triggered by a sudden cloudburst on Friday morning. Search and rescue operation are underway to trace the missing duo, who were identified as Mary Beyong (32) and Pungbi Beyong (32), both residents of the Modirijo area.

Five teams from the National Disaster Response Force and four from the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations. The state government has set up relief and medical camps. Relief materials like blankets, mattresses, food items and utensils were distributed in the Modirijo and Donyi Polo colony on Saturday to people whose houses were completely damaged.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, according to PTI.

The flash floods disrupted water supply in many areas due to damage in Poma and Senki view in Itanagar. The approach road to Modirijo area has also reportedly been washed away, while the culvert in Donyi Polo road has been partially damaged. The hanging bridge of press colony has also been reportedly washed away.

Meanwhile, Taring Yaha, 40, and Rake Naku, 40, who were earlier missing have been found and are currently in hospital. Both are residents of Donyi polo colony.

