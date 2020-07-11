Arunachal Pradesh: Six NSCN (IM) insurgents killed in encounter in Khonsa

Police said 6 long-range weapons (Four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered from the spot. (ANI) Police said 6 long-range weapons (Four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered from the spot. (ANI)

As many as six NSCN (IM) insurgents were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday morning. An Assam Rifles soldier was injured in the crossfire.

The police said six long-range weapons (Four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) were recovered from the spot, and an operation by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police was underway.

“Acting upon actionable and specific information by SIB Arunachal Pradesh, a joint team of 6 Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh near Nginu village. In the operation, 6 NSCN- IM armed cadre have been killed. 1 Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. 6 long-range weapons (Four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered so far,” state DGP R P Upadhyaya said.

The DGP also said SP Longding and CO 6 AR were on the spot.

The gunfight began at around 4.30 am.

The injured jawan is stable and receiving medical aid at a military hospital.

Khonsa is approximately 50 km east of Tinsukia in Tirap district.

