Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

arunachal pradesh earthquakeThe North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 14:48 IST
