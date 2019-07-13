Toggle Menu
Arunachal Pradesh: CBI books ex-CM Nabam Tuki for graft

The agency has booked Tuki for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.20 crore for a government project in 2003, CBI sources said on Friday.

Nabam Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16. (Express photo/File)

Days after booking his brother and his wife for alleged corruption, the CBI has booked former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in grant of a government project.

The agency has alleged that Tuki, then minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in Arunachal Pradesh, had colluded with his brother Nabam Tagam to siphon off illegal gratification received for the contracts given to develop two parking places in Nirjulee and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh worth Rs 61.43 lakh and Rs 2.60 crore.

Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16.

His brother Nabam Tagam, N N Osik, the then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked, they said.

The agency has booked all the accused for criminal conspiracy, forgery, and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Last month, CBI booked Tuki’s brother Nabam Hari, his wife and some PWD officers in the case.

The case pertained to contracts handed by Tuki as the PWD minister in the state to his kith and kin for “selfish gains without inviting tenders”, CBI alleged in its FIR.

