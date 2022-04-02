Arunachal Pradesh: Army injures two civilians in a case of ‘mistaken identity’

In a case of mistaken identity, two civilians were Friday injured in an Army firing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, authorities said.

The incident comes just four months after six civilians were gunned down in a botched operation by security personnel in Nagaland’s Mon district in December last year.

Sources in the Army said it was a case of “mistaken identity”.

“The Army had some inputs about insurgent movement in the area. Following the incident, the two injured were evacuated to Dibrugarh in Assam (for treatment). Both are stable,” said an Army official, who did not want to be named.

The two injured have been identified as Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23).

According to Tirap DC Taro Mize, a group of four boys from Tirap district’s Chasa village were returning home after fishing on Friday evening. “The visibility was not clear, and the Army shot at them mistaking them for insurgents,” said Mize.

He added that “When the army fired, the boys started shouting that they were civilians, and not to shoot them. Unfortunately, two of the four boys were injured.”

Currently at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), both the injured are “out of danger”. AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said one was hit by a bullet in the ‘ulna’ bone of his hand, while the other was injured on his big toe.

Mize said that following the incident, the situation got “slightly tense” in Chasa village, but it was “now under control”. “There was a meeting held on Friday at the village chief’s house — the security forces accepted their mistake, and agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to each victim, as well as look into their employment,” he said, adding that the villagers decided not to file a complaint.

Tirap, along with Changlang and Longding, is one the three districts where the Centre extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or the AFSPA on Friday — a day after the act was withdrawn in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Often described as draconian, the AFSPA gives the armed forces sweeping powers to arrest without warrants and even shoot to kill in certain situations. Calls for its repeal got a renewed push after the Nagaland incident.