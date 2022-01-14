Arunachal Pradesh: Over 100 agitators under preventive detention amid bandh to demand CM’s ouster

Over a hundred people were put under preventive detention in Arunachal Pradesh since Thursday amid a 36-hour bandh call by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to demand the sacking of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

ANYA accused Khandu of being involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam and asked the government to provide clarifications within 15 days in a memorandum they submitted on December 10 last year.

The CM denied the allegations and said they were politically-motivated.

A petition with similar allegations filed by Arunachal Justice Forum, seeking probe against Khandu, was earlier disposed of by the Supreme Court in December last year.

According to officials, the bandh affected the normal life in Itanagar – the state’s capital and nearby areas. As a precautionary measure, the administration had suspended mobile internet services from Wednesday evening for the next 48 hours to prevent use of social media in mobilising people to disrupt law and order. The strike was also declared illegal by local authorities.

However, while they maintained that the situation is peaceful and under control, 25 of the arrestees were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Speaking to indianexpress.com Friday afternoon, Itanagar Capital region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said, “The situation is peaceful. There were no reports of any untoward incident. Most of the organisers of the bandh were arrested and put under preventive detention. Those found directly involved were charged with Section 3 of the UAPA. They include the president of the bandh-calling organization’s district committee and its central executive body’s general secretary among others. They were sent to 12 days in judicial custody.”

Itanagar Capital region includes Itanagar, Naharlagun and a few adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, others, who were not involved in the bandh but were found roaming around violating restrictions announced under Section 144, were charged with Section 107 of the CrPC, which can lead to a maximum of six months of jail. They were later released on personal bail bonds.

Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram said the police are calculating the latest details of detentions and the situation on the ground and said final inputs will be announced after 5 pm Friday.

Meanwhile, security was intensified in all sectors, highways, VIP areas, important public places like the state secretariat, state-run television and radio stations etc. “Everything is properly secured and guarded by the state police and central armed forces like CRPF, ITBP and others,” official sources said.